Canadian town’s tapwater turns bright pink

Residents of Onoway, Alberta, left confused by a fuchsia water supply.

An apology has been issued to the residents of a Western Canadian town after the water they use to drink, cook and shower, turned from its usual translucense to a deep shade of fuchsia!

The residents of Onoway, Alberta, were shocked by the sudden appearance of the gorgey pink drink.

“My hubby gets up this morning to take a shower and he goes, ‘Sheila, why is there pink water coming out of the faucet?'” said resident Sheila Pockett. “I know spring is in the air, but spring in the taps? Come on.”

According to the mayor, it was a side-effect caused by potassium permanagate, a chemical water treatment.

“While it is alarming to see pink water coming from your taps,” said the Mayor “potassium permanganate is used in normal treatment processes to help remove iron and manganese and residents were never at risk.”

“This is a situation we can certainly learn from and develop a strategy for better response and communication should we ever face the same or similar situation in the future.”

According to health experts, the water is no different to normal water apart from the colour, and poses no risk. So it may be there to stay! Fabulous!

