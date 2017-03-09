Charli XCX is releasing a new mixtape tomorrow!

Featuring Uffie, MØ, Cupacakke & more. LIKE, ACTUALLY.

In perhaps the best thing to happen to music since Braveheart by Neon Jungle, Charli XCX has announced she’s FINALLY dropping her mixtape, Number 1 Angel, TOMORROW!

Advertisement

The featured artists are nothing short of sensational; Queen of French electro and sweary synth, Uffie (who we actually thought was dead tbh); Queer Chicago rapper Cupcakke (so major); PC music princess SOPHIE (pastel pink baseball caps); dance legend Danny L Harle (would shag at a house party in Peckham); and more!

And the amazingness doesn’t end there! Apparently she recorded this mixtape during a period of vodka-swigging angst, brought on by frustrations with her record label *nail painting emoji* That’s what we like to hear!

Number 1 Angel will be available on Spotify tomorrow!

