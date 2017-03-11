The organisation helping LGBT asylum seekers.

At a time when borders are closing, walls are being built and it’s becoming more and more difficult for refugees to escape persecution, groups like Rainbows Across Borders are invaluable.

They are a voluntary self-help group based in Croydon that are committed to helping LGBT asylum seekers who have come to the UK to flee from oppressive regimes. It is open to those currently going through the asylum process, as well as those who have already gone through it. They provide a secure and safe space for members to share experiences, as well as offering other creative opportunities, such as the Rainbows Across Borders Choir. They also work with other local LGBT groups and charities to provide help and resources for its members. The group has marched at Pride in London, as well as Croydon Pride.

• They meet on the first Friday of each month at 1pm at CVA Resource Centre, 82 London Road, Croydon, CR0 2TB. For more information, visit rainbowsacrossborders.org.uk.

