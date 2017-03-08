The naughtiest naked party in town!

For the uninitiated and the many who are in no doubt curious, SBN stands for Stark Bollock Naked and it’s a party for…go on, have a stab. Yes, that’s right, flinging your clothes off and getting your rocks off!

Every so often, somewhere like TimeOut or Metro get their tail feathers in a tizzy with an article about a new NAKED nightclub or restaurant or crocheting class or whatever. What they always fail to realise is that the gays have been diligently getting starkers at the drop of a jockstrap for years and years. SBN is just one of those parties.

Since it’s found a new home just a few arches up at Fire, SBN has been attracting larger and larger crowds of horned-up hotties to fill up this bigger space each and every Sunday. There are now three arches for punters to mess around in, with a bar & dance floor area for socialising in, a well-equipped playroom in one, and a big ol’ dark space right at the back as well. There’s always a diverse crowd of men of all ages convening for some sexy fun, so why not come down this Sabbath for the largest naked weekly party in the UK. Take it from us, TimeOut.

• SBN is on Sundays at Fire Mirrored Arch (Lightbox Entrance), 6A South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP, 2pm-10pm

