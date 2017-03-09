London’s hottest party is back!

WELL. Dig out your jockstrap and stock up on sachets of lube, because the SEX CIRCUS is coming to town! Actually who are we kidding, sachets won’t be enough. You’ll need one of those industrial ketchup dispensers that you pump up and down. You know the ones (not with actual ketchup in it though, with lube instead – unless you’re into ketchup. We’re not. Bit sticky.)

Anyway it’s high time we had a dose of horny hedonism in this city. Everything’s been so grey and boring lately. Dreary, rainy, boring. The months from January to March are just sort of a purgatory of low bank balances and bleakly lacklustre social gatherings. And y’know what the antidote to that is? LOTS OF ANAL SEX. In fact, if everyone had lots of anal sex, the world would be a better place. Probably.

They’re bringing us an unadulterated, unapologetic melange of sex, sodomy and sweat, courtesy of three fetish giants; Sexcircus, Hard On and Jamie HP. They’re teaming up at Vauxhall mecca nightclub Fire, to bring you the very best fetish fuck night!

There’ll be three rooms of pumping music and performances. The Sexcircus main room is gonna have Terry Bryan and Pauls Coles, with special guest DJ Anthony May. Meanwhile, in the Hard On Mirror Arch, it’s Brent Nicholls and DJRW. Then in Jamie HP’s Locker Room Lounge, there’s a special extended set from the super hot Cal Moughan. There’ll also be live shows from some of your fave porn stars.

So get down there, get dirty, and get off!

• Sexcircus is on Saturday 18th March at Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 10pm – 6am. Tickets available at orangenation.co.uk

