Steps are back!

And it’s everything we hoped for!

At a time when Ed Sheeran, the musical equivalent of off-grey cargo shorts, is dominating the charts, there’s a lot to be said for a big camp europop banger breaking things up a bit. And Steps have stepped up to deliver!

Their new single ‘Scared of the Dark’ is the first new music we’ve heard from them since 2012 and it’s got everything you could ever want; over-dramatic lyrics, voices auto-tuned to within an inch of their lives, and a sugar-rush key change that’s giddier than a kid four Panda Pops to the wind swinging around a bouncy castle.

It’s the sound of Eastern European television presenters shouting ‘ten points to…Great Britain again!’ Anyway, we love it.



Coming to a sticky-floored gay bar near you!

