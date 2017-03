Each week, we select one of the scene’s music lovers to give us their TOP TUNES (sometimes vers tunes.)

This week, it’s the turn of Dalston Superstore’s Emma Kroeger!

“I chose to do a Superstore HQ playlist,” she said. “It’s basically the soundtrack to lazy Sunday brunches at Superstore!”

We can picture it now! Picture yourself at D-Swizzle with a Bloody Mary, sit back, relax, and enjoy the tunes!

LISTEN HERE:

Find info on Dalston Superstore’s DISCO BRUNCH here.

