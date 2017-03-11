We delve into the toolshed this weekend!

The Tool Shed is the brand new cruise party to come to one of Vauxhall’s notorious railway arches! It’s quite cute to think of the people in the trains trundling on by overhead, perhaps off to Battersea Dogs Home or maybe to Barnes, not having a single clue what’s going on beneath them. Well, that’s London for ya.

They say you’re never more than six feet away from a rat, but in truth, you’re never more than six feet away from a gay sex party.

Anyway, the guys behind the ever-popular Nudity foam parties have started a new weekly event at Union. Every Sunday afternoon, they bring out all sorts of hard-hitting equipment for you to play with, filling out one of the arches with slings and stockades, while the other is made up of glory-holed cruise cabins. There’s no dress code as such, but, you know the drill; jocks, underwear, shorts or even as nature intended. And get in before 6pm, it’s only a fiver.

Advertisement

So, if you’re feeling frisky this Sunday, don’t stay in bed all day tugging off to a new Netflix original. Storm decisively out to Vauxhall and get your fill at one of London’s filthiest parties!

• The Tool Shed is on Sundays at Union, 66 Albert Embankment, Vauxhall, SE1 5AW, 3pm-9pm, £5 Before 6pm.

