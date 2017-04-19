Accumulate – The charity helping homeless LGBT youths express themselves through creativity

In our bleak world of Brexit, gentrification and Sainsburys Meal Deals, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of what really matters.

That’s why organisations like Accumulate are so important. A startlingly original and wonderfully defiant concept, it pushes against the grey-faced march of corporate capitalism, by providing vulnerable young people with an opportunity to flex their creative muscles and splash light and colour into the world.

It all started in 2013, with jam. Yes, jam! As in, the popular breakfast condiment. Called “Preserves With A Purpose” (amazing haha!) jams and chutneys were made from discarded fruit, and the money from sales was put towards funding creative workshops and activities at hostels for young homeless people.

Now, four years later, they provide a range of creative workshops to the occupants of eight hostels across London. The workshops take place across London at iconic creative hubs, including Tate Modern, The Barbican, Somerset House and The Photographers’ Gallery.

The young people are encouraged to fully make use of their natural talents in several fields including photography, creative writing, fashion and poetry.

Some breathtaking work has been produced by participants, and has been featured in the national press.

The work Accumulate is doing raises some interesting points about our preconceptions of talent and hard work. By bringing the work of less conventionally successful people into the public eye, they show that you don’t need a degree, or a posh accent, or even a home, to be talented.

An exhibition of their work in photography will be showing at The Guardian, Kings Cross, from 12th May – 3rd June. 10am – 6pm.

For more info, head to accumulate.org.uk

