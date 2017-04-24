BBC announces new Gay Britannia season

The new season is in honour of 50 years since decriminalisation.

Over the next couple of months, the BBC will be launching a melange of LGBT-themed content across all their platforms, in recognition of fifty years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK & Ireland.

The project will be made up of films, TV shows and radio shows, featuring a kaleidoscopic mix of everything from fun explorations of modern LGBT life, to hard-hitting historical dramas.

Some of Britain’s most high profile LGBT faces are involved, including Olly Alexander and Sandi Toksvig.

Advertisement

It also includes “Against The Law”, the BFI-selected drama starring Daniel Mays. Vanessa Redgrave also stars in “Man In An Orange Shirt”, an adaptation of the synonymous novel by acclaimed British gay author, Patrick Gale.

Head to their website for full listings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

