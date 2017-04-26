Beyond Supervillains

Dastardly debauchery this bank holiday from nightlife leviathans Beyond

Crash! It’s another bank holiday! YES! We don’t care that you’re still picking mini crème eggs out of your knickers from whatever Easter bonk holiday spunktacular bash you went to – there isn’t time! You’ve got to get back on that metaphorical horse and drink that metaphorical gin and juice, because it’s time for round two, May bank holiday – ding ding ding!

And where better to celebrate it than in soot-spattered, sparks-flying, organ-grinding madness at Orange Nation’s special edition of BEYOND. It’s a Super Villains party, which as far as we can ascertain, is going to involve lots of mesh outfits, smokey eyeliner, and top hats. Oh, and jock straps. Villains LOVE a jock strap. Imagine The Green Goblin in a jock strap. Hot!



It’ll be blasting down into iconic Electric Brixton (formerly home to gay clubbing mecca The Fridge), with a rambunctious cast of ravishing and ravenous reprobates! Including DJs Steve Pitron, Tony English and Gonzalo, who’ll be bringing you a dastardly dose of techno and house, as well as hosts JJ Clark, Alfonso Cinque and Martin Rab.

If you’re still up for some devilishly debauched partying after, slink over to Vauxhall where the madness continues with Orange at Fire!

• Beyond: Super Villains is on Sunday 30th April at Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2 1RJ. 11pm – 6am. For full listings and tickets, head to orangenation.co.uk

