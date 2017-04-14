DJ Of The Week – Princess of Vauxhall MisWhite tells us about her high-octane set at the As One festival

Ahead of her set at As One’s massive festival next weekend, we chatted to Vauxhall techno princess MisWhite!

Hey MisWhite! Describe yourself in one juicy sentence.

I’m going to have to quote my friend Ian, who described me as “a delicious mélange of contradictions.” That works for me!

What can we expect from your set at the As One weekender?

Expect my trademark sound of groovy, uplifting, sexy, funky tech-house laced with dirty bass lines and infectious melodies and hooks. But as it’s Easter, I’ll be throwing in some classics and reworks of classics for the clubbers who only come out to play on special occasions – they always like to hear something they know.

Who in the world would you most like to DJ with?

There are quite a few DJs out there, who because I have so many of their productions, I would love to DJ with. But if I only have ONE chance to pick ONE DJ (and you’re going to make it happen!), then it has to be the king doesn’t it…. Carl Cox, I’m comin’ to get ya!

Give us your top ten tracks for Easter!

Flash – Green Velvet

(Latmun Mix)

I love the energy in this – and it’s always a floor filler.



Call You Back

– Josh Butler & Bontan

This is massive at the moment – you’ll be hearing lots of it over the summer!

Forget to Remember

– Lauren Lane

Such a groovy little tune with loads of great little sounds throughout.

Discotek Junkie

– Lindquist & White

Our first ever track to be signed to a label (Summer-ized Sessions) & is due for release VERY soon so watch this space!

Kinetic – Russ Yallop

This one has an absolute killer bass – it sounds so good in club.

Domino – Oxia (Matador mix)

Amazing rework of a real afterhours classic.

Tell You – Alex Rannerro

A real funky dirty track sampling “Ride on Time” by Black Box.

Did You Take My Money

– Juliette Sikora & Return of The Jaded

I was singing along to this in a club, and a girl who’d obviously never heard it before thought I was accusing her of stealing my money and tried to reassure me she didn’t!

Issues – Green Velvet & Detlef

Wickedly dirty bassline & some really creepy stalker vocals.

Full Capacity – Infinity Inc (Nathan Barato Moov Mix)

Still one of my favs from last year – always gets screams & whistles from the crowd when the bass kicks in.

MisWhite is playing at the As One Easter Weekend Festival. Thursday 13th April – Monday 17th April. For full listings and tickets, head to orangenation.co.uk

Photo by Chris Jepson

