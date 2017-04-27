Drag Race Detox Icunt on Love for London and Sex in Drag!

Drag Race Detox Icunt spills the T!

On Sunday 30th May, the East London district of Limehouse will be showered in a glissade of glitter and a ululation of YAS’s, as Werq The World descends, all tits blazing, on shimmering performance venue, Troxy.

Mincing across the pond from the USA, Werq The World is OUTtv’s official Drag Race tour, and comes courtesy of Voss Events.

They’ve got a tongue-popping, wig-snatching, finger-snapping lineup, including Michelle Visage, Alyssa Edwards, Detox and Violet Chachki.

We’ll be sitting down with a different queen each week, while they spill the tea on what we can expect from the show, and a bunch of other stuff.

This week, Season 5 queen and madcap singer of ‘This Is How We Jew It’, Drag Race Detox Icunt, spills all…

You’re coming to London this May for Queens Werq The World! What are you going to be serving?

What I always serve! Sass & Ass!

It’s a big world tour with a bunch of other queens. Are drag queens the new rockstars?

I think drag queens have always been rockstars, now we just get treated like them! Most of us could probably out-party any rockstar these days, too.

You were in London only last December for the Christmas Queens show. How’d that go?

A lot of fun, but I was ridiculously ill! I really thought I was dying of consumption. I always have fun in London, though. The energy is always great!

What do you make of the UK drag scene?

OBSESSED. The closing of The Black Cap is still a travesty.

Can we expect any new music from Detox in the future?

Eventually. I’ve been so busy filming Detox’s Life Rehab & working on passion projects. So, for now, you’re stuck with Supersonic.

Sex in drag: yay, or no way?

God no! Sucking dick with a wig on is a disaster. I’d prolly fuck a boy in dragz though.

Werq The World is on Sunday 30th May at The Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX. Click here for tickets.

