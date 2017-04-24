Never been to Exeter? Well you SHOULD. It sits between the ocean and the moors in Devon, one of the most beautiful parts of the country. It also sits between yuppy conservativism and trustafarian hippy sensbilities, which makes for an interesting mix of shops and restaurants around the quaint little city centre; a branch of Bang & Oluffson here, a gemstone shop there; a Starbucks crammed incongruously next to a ethically sourced, Freetrade, grind-your-own beliefs “coffee shack”.

Perhaps as a result, it’s home to some of our fave celebrities. Did you know, for example, that Jennifer Saunders lives a mere ten minute Land Rover ride away, up in scenic Dartmoor? You could be sat at Edina Monsoon’s kitchen table fast than you can say “Homemade Crabapple Jam”.

Property guru and Kath Kidston connoisseur Kirsty Allsopp also lives in the area (we know she’s a bit mad, but we love her) as well as everyone’s fave ukulele-touting, barefoot pop star, Joss Stone! And she’s performing at this year’s Exeter Pride!

Our Joss gives a new meaning to the phrase “boho-chic”. She makes Sienna Miller look like Theresa May. She’s basically one moonstone necklace away from being Galadriel.

Advertisement

More to the point, she’s really looking forward to performing for a bunch of gays!

“It will be the first Pride event I’ve ever attended,” she said, presumably whilst making a garland out of enchanted pixie moss. “And where better than at my local Pride in Exeter!”

“It’s important to support equality for everyone, and I’m thrilled to be taking part. I’m sure it will be a lot of fun.” Thanks Joss, love you hun!

As well as a show from a MULTI-PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST, there’ll also be an appearance from the Mayor, as well as one of the South-West’s weirdest customs, Morris Dancing (it’s basically a jig with bells on) and, in the evening prior at Exeter’s much loved Phoenix Arts Centre, a drag and cabaret night.

Anyway, we’re really pleased that Exeter’s yearly pride celebrations are doing well, and seem to be growing with gusto! It’s important because, while there are plenty of LGBT+ people in Devon, it’s an underrepresented community in the area, with not many resources. There are only two gay clubs in the entire county, and support networks, especially for LGBT youth, are few and far between.

So if you fancy a bit of fresh country air, some posh cheese, and ogling hot boys in Jack Wills hoodies, head down to Exeter on Saturday 13th May. For more details, head to exeterpride.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

