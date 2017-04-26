Today, 26th April, is Lesbian Visibility Day! Hooray! Needless to say, we love lesbians. As gay men, without lesbians we’d be nothing (NOTHING.) Lesbians are great because they actually get shit done.

We sit around having drinks and talking about it, and they actually get out there and DO IT. Another thing they’re good at is choosing tattoos! Lesbians always have cool tattoos. If you’re with lesbians, there’s not a tribal bicep swirl or star tattoo in sight. No, it’s all beautifully crafted introspective narwhals, or perhaps a lovely rustic ship sailing across crystal-calm seas.

Lesbians also have a really cool fashion sense. They were way ahead of us on the sportswear chic trend. They were wearing Adidas trakkies before YOU even knew what EricVideos was.

Now, in honour of lesbians being generally amazing, and the fact that it’s Lesbian Visibility Day, we’ve decided to do a list of some of our fave famous lesbians, otherwise known as CELESBIANS. HERE WE GO!

Tegan & Sara

Gay singing identical twins! You don’t see that every day! We can’t thinking of any other gay singing identical twins, apart from Jedward but they hardly count. Tegan & Sara are from Canada, which of course means they’re lovely. They specialise in lovely indie/folk pop, influenced by artists like Sinead O Connor and Kate Bush. They’re great!

Mary Portas

QUEEN OF SHOPS! We almost forgot her, but how could we! Primark employees and boutique owners in Amersham quake at the very mention of her name. She’s also nailed an iconic look – purple tights and a red bob. That’s difficult to pull off, but somehow she manages it.

Margaret Cho



Now, Margaret Cho is not actually a lesbian. In fact, she doesn’t really define as anything, saying “I’m not gay or straight, I’m just slutty.” But we’re including her because she’s always been such an advocate for the LGBT community. She has said that she’s most attracted to butch women. “I like a woman who rolls her own tampons!” Oh Margaret.

Cynthia Nixon



Cynthia is unquestionably most famous for playing shrewd, quick-quipping lawyer Miranda Hobbes in Sex & The City. We love Miranda here at QX, so much so that we once dedicated an entire article to her exploits.

Ellen Page



No, not ELAINE Page. ELLEN PAGE. Off of Juno! Remember that string of cutesy indie movies with Death Cab For Cutie soundtracks and wry, self-referential scripts? Well Ellen Page was in ALL OF THEM. She’s also been in some higher profile stuff, like the X-Men franchise and Inception. More recently, her Emmy-award nominated show with Vice, “Gaycation” has bravely addressed issues faced by LGBT people in homophobic countries.

Leisha Hailey



Leisha Hailey played everyone’s favourite character in The L Word, Alice! In equal measure hilarious and sexy, Alice was instantly lovable, and helped propel the show into the mainstream consciousness. Leisha Hailey also started a band called Uh Huh Her, which were actually brilliant – Goldfrapp-esque electrochick gorgeousness. Sadly, they’ve now split up. She also dated K.D. Lang for FIVE YEARS. Sadly, they’ve now split up.

Sarah Paulson



Time Magazine has just named Sarah Paulson as one of the most influential people of year. Always nice when an LGBT person makes that list, it still doesn’t happen often enough. We love love LOVE her in American Horror Story, and she was phenomenal in the People vs OJ. In fact, she won an Emmy for it! Well done Sarah!

Lily Tomlin



Lovely Lily! She’s come back into the limelight recently with the success of Grace & Frankie, but behind her is a long and illustrious career as a massively successful comedian. Here’s to many more years, Lily!

Ellen Degeneres



Ellen obvs had to be on here. Hey Ellen! She needs no introduction really does she. She’s the most powerful lesbian IN THE WORLD (unless there’s something we don’t know about Angela Merkel.) Ellen really can’t be faulted – personable, hilarious, moral. A great role model for LGBT kids. Well done Ellen!

Portia De Rossi



We LOVE Portia Di Rossi. Not only is she romantically linked to Ellen (see above) she’s had major roles in two of the most amazing TV shows IN THE WORLD: Ally McBeal and Arrested Development! Even better, she played superficial blonde bitches in both. And we love a superficial blonde bitch! That’s why we love Jodie Harsh! (Just kidding Jodie.)

Boudicca



The Boudicca was a lady who knew what she wanted. She had all the wine, all the horses, and all the women! She had her skinned rabbit cake, and ATE IT TOO. She was allegedly gay, but who really knows. It’s awesome to imagine she was though! Let’s just say she was!

And that’s it! We know we’ve missed LOADS out but there just isn’t time! Honourable mentions; Sandra Bernhard, Jodie Foster, Rosie O’ Donnell, Sue Perkins, Jane Lynch and MORE.

