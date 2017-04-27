JULIASAYS – Discerning scene musings from fashion icon Princess Julia!

It’s all about communication, getting your views across, making a statement. How you do it is up to you…start a club night, write a book, stage a performance – the choice is yours to explore!

Over at explorative art night Deep Trash on Thursday 27th April at Queen Mary University of London in Mile End, they tackle themes of Power, Subculture & Queer Stages. With guest performers and speakers, Jonny Woo, Daniel Lismore, La Erreria (House of Bent), Malik Nashad Sharpe and Dr Shaun Cole for this free early evening event 6pm-8.30pm.

It’s sort of a pre cursor to Deep Trash presents Royal Trash at the Bethnal Green Working Mens Club Saturday 29th, where the story continues from 9.30 – 2am.

This weekend, Dalston Superstore celebrate their 8th birthday…The lovely ShayShay never rests on her laurels, and she’s back hosting Clash Bash at Dalston Superstore on Friday April 28th, 9pm – 3am.

This is an anything goes night with eclectic DJ’s Tete Bang, Knickerbocker, Slim Chance, TheMenWhoFell2Earth and featuring the talents of Foxy Hunt & Finn Love! There’s TUSK on Saturday 29th with discerning DJs Grace Sands (DiY/NYC Downlow), Chrissy (Smart Bar, Chicago), James Baillie, Chris Camplin, Ant C and Nu Age.

Then on Sunday 30th April the party continues with the now infamous Power Brunch starting at 12 midday till 6pm. It’s an extra special themed occasion with DJ Neil Prince playing power ballads and Miss Craig entertaining us, while we sip on cocktails and sample the delights of the DSS kitchen!

Then in the evening, Dalston Superstore Eighth Birthday goes on for a 12-hour dance party from 6pm Sunday evening till 6am Monday morning! DJ guest a go-go!!!!!

Over at The Glory, it’s the turn of Homo Superior on Friday 28th to take over and it’s a RuPaul special! Panos Z and Sina Sparrow work the basement dance floor with Ru inspired dance numbers to cavort to while Mc Gaff E and drag star Bourgeoise work you bitches with lipsync classics! On till 2am. And watch out for Pink Glove at The Glory on Saturday 29th with live band Luxury Hell on stage at 10.30 is not to be missed, with special guest star turns. Pink Glove resident DJ Seductive Barry is joined by Heidi Heelz playing all your indie faves till late! I’m in!!!!

Sassitude is back at Vogue Fabrics Friday 28th. Join queen of sass Emily Rose England and specials guests on the DJ decks Terrablis and Timothy Gibbons for this unique experience of underground sassiness! On till 3am.

As if you didn’t know, it’s another bank holiday this weekend, so don’t be shy about overdoing it! BoomBox 10 year celebrations continue! Sunday 30th April at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen and it’s a whopper! Step inside Richard Mortimer’s BoomBox experience and join door hosts Max Allen and Cozette as they direct you to the dancefloor to join DJs Jerry Bouthier, Matthew Stone, Tinaz, Prem Sesh & GHL Express Delivery and Nathan Gregory Wilkins. 8pm – 3am. Get on the guestlist or blag your way in!

Another bank holigay night out for you, WUT? Club: Animal Instinct at the Arcola Theatre on Sunday 30th… DJs include Raven Mandella and Attack Attack Attack, your hosts Cain Jennings (who’s also performing along with Pepper), Santigo Giraldo Zu F and The Twinnies. On till 3am!!!!

