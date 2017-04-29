Last Days of Libidex Pop-Up Shop

Get kitted out in the most fashionable rubber and leather garments from Libidex

Latex fans! Yes, you in the rubber arseless hotpants! You too over there in the wrestling suit! Squeak your way over to Islington for the final few days of the Libidex pop-up shop!

Every item of clothing you can possibly imagine has been rubbered up, from essential items, sportswear, workwear, and even your kinkier items, such as straitjackets and bodybags. Everything has up to 80% off as well, so you could well bag yourself a bargain! Libidex open for their final stretch on Thursday 27th and close for good on Saturday 29th, each day opening 12pm-7pm. Catch them this weekend at 3 St Alban’s Place, Islington, N1 0NX.

Over in their main Libidex shop in Covent Garden, they’re showcasing their new men’s fashion collection, with every single item with 25% off for a limited time! This includes everything from polo shirts, leggings, tailcoats, and catsuits; whatever the occasion, there’s a latex option for ya! There are plenty of garments for the curious and first-timers to try on, as well as loads of helpful staff available for consultations and fittings.

• You can find them at 49 Shelton Street, WC2H 9HE.

