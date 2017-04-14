There’s an non-profit organisation in London for LGBTQI+ Jewish people… – They’re called Keshet UK

Keshet UK is a non-profit organisation that works to promote the inclusion of LGBTQI+ people in the Jewish community. It was founded in 2011 out of a coalition of UK-based Jewish charities and individuals to tackle ignorance and discrimination that still exists within certain areas. They work with schools, synagogues and other community organisations to provide diversity training.

Other recent events have included panel discussions on questions regarding Judaism and sexuality, as well as film screenings, such as a recent showing of Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?, a documentary about following the life of an HIV+ Israeli Londoner. There are free resources available on their website, as well as a platform to contact a Rabbi confidentially about any issues you have.

If you are interested in the projects they carry out, please visit keshetuk.org. Alternatively, if you would like to directly get involved, you can attend their volunteer induction day on 21st May 2017, 10am-4pm.

Email [email protected] for more information.

