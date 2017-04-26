London’s Best Nights for Queer Women!

April 26th is Lesbian Visibility Day, so to celebrate, we thought we’d put together a list of the capital’s best nights for queer women and their guy pals!

Butch, Please! – Royal Vauxhall Tavern

Butch, Please! is on every last Thursday of the month at the universally-adored Royal Vauxhall Tavern. As you can tell from the name, it’s a celebration of all things butch! Each party sees different music and performances, with themes such as Rockabilly and Riot Grrrl. The next party is on Thursday 25th May, with an erotica theme, including film screenings, live music, and an artist-run salon.

Femme Fraîche – Dalston Superstore

Up Kingsland High Street, Michelle Manetti’s Femme Fraiche takes over Dalston Superstore once every other month, usually on the second Saturday. Recent DJ guests have included Sky Deep, Honey Dijon, and La Fraicheur, along with residents Manetti, Sandra Le, Darren Skene, and Radio 1’s Linzi Symons. Their next date is Saturday 13th May, where they’ve got Chicago-based house-head DJ Heather coming along.

She Soho

She Soho is the only permanent lesbian bar in London, after the closure of Candy Bar in 2014. Based right in the heart of Soho, there’s all sorts going on every night of the week, including karaoke, drag kings, quizzes, comedy, and the themed Throwback Thursday nights!

Aphrodyki

Aphrodyki is named after the ‘lesser-known Greek goddess of queer lady love, beauty, pleasure, and (in vitro) procreation’ and is one of a number of intimate East London nights for queer women. They recently celebrated their second birthday with a big ol’ blowout at Ace Hotel. Music is mainly RnB and pop and the next one will be at the end of June. Keep your eyes peeled!

Pussy Palace

Pussy Palace was created by friends Nadine Artois and Skye Barr in reaction to the aggressive, cis-het hip-hop nights they used to go to in London. Their alternative night puts WOC, non-binary, queer, and trans POC first. They’ve put on nights at Hackney Laundry, Mangle, and Junction House, and their next party this Friday sees them takeover Omeara in Borough, with DJs including Munroe Bergdorf, Shy One, and Lil C.

