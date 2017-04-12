Men Inc Good Friday! – DJ Tareq chats to superstar DJ Raf Daddy

Raf Daddy fills in DJ Tareq on Men Inc’s Easter weekend plans

This Good Friday, our pals over at Eagle London are ringing in Easter in style, with extra special guest DJ, Raf Daddy!

He’s DJ’d all over the world, both in his own capacity and as one half of dynamic DJ duo, The 2 Bears. We got DJ Tareq, who’s also spinning tunes on the night, to have a chat with him about music, inspiration and other bits and pieces!

Tareq: Hey Raf! So you’ve been DJing since the mid ‘90s…what changes have you seen in nightlife through the decades?

Raf: It’s changed in so many ways, but at the same time it’s the same as it ever was. It’s an ever-evolving thing. The basic idea of escaping everything with likeminded people in a dark room with great music remains the same. The city has less undiscovered corners than it used to have. It’s much safer than it used to be, which on most levels is great.

T: ‘The 2 Bears is a very popular music project and you’ve released two albums. Is it easy to work with Joe Goddard?

R: Sure! He’s a lovely man, my brother bear.

T: Your experiences have become songs on your solo Raf Rundell project with the title “The Adventures Of Selfie Boy Part 1”. Is this referring to a boy who likes selfies, or is he more of a selfish boy that does what he wants? Is it more of a fictional persona or autobiographical?

R: There are still many unanswered questions about Selfie Boy. He likes selfies and he is unselfish, this much we know. He is a modern man living tough in a mega-city. He survived a big fall. He is me, I am him, you are he, we are me. Do you see?

T: Your videos look very inspired, with a dose of humour, but I feel that there’s always something deeper there. Is that the case?’

R: If you see it, then it’s there. Can you tell me what it is? People are strange, the world is beautiful, this is life, touch my bum.

T: Do you like to perform your songs live or do you prefer DJing?

R: My love for playing records will never die. I like to sing sometimes though.

T: Are you working on new material at the moment? Any releases coming up soon?

R: I’m in the final furlongs of a very long race. The words are in the air. ‘STOP LYING’ shall be the cry upon my lips in this deep and damaged 2017.

T: What kind of music do you like to listen at home and what do you like to play when you DJ?

R: ‘Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet’ by Gavin Bryars sounded lovely in the kitchen sunshine this morning. ‘Move My Body’ by Playgroup sounded dope in the disco last night.

T: What is your top tune at the moment?

R: ‘Ecstasy’ by Brooks is hard to beat right now.

T: Would you like to say something to the Men Inc. crowd that’s coming to see you on Good Friday at the Eagle London?

R: Get ready to PARTY! Really PARTY! We will be there to celebrate the time 2000 years ago a dead man hid behind a rock for a couple of days. It’s as good a reason for a party as any so let’s GO FOR IT!

Raf Daddy is at Men Inc’s Easter Special – Eagle London this Friday 14th April. Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY. 9pm – 4am.

