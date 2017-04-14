Myra DuBois – The queen of sodomy and cynicism on her gig at XXL this weekend

XXL are going XXXL this weekend, with a 12-hour Bank Holiday weekend session on Saturday night, that’s going to be even hairier, bearier and beerier than normal! As well as DJ duo Hoxton Whores serving up a big slab of disco decadence for you in the main arch, they’re also inviting over the Siren of South Yorkshire herself, Myra DuBois! We’re big fans of Myra here at QX. Her look is one part Bet Lynch, two parts ‘Keep Away From Naked Flame’, and she’s got a gloriously sardonic pottymouth to boot as well. If you haven’t seen her before, you really should. If you already have, go again. She’s got mouths to feed.

With those pleasantries out of the way, we caught up with Myra ahead of her XXL date…

You’re at XXL this weekend, what’ve you got planned for their Easter Humper?

I’m very excited, QX. As well as the usual gin ‘n jokes that people have come to expect from a DuBois production, I’ve also come into the possession of two gorgeous beary dancers! So you’ll be getting full song and dance routines I’m afraid. And I’ve booked a very special guest, Dave the Bear, to come down and do a number for us! What fun!

How do bears compare as an audience?

Bears LOVE cabaret and I couldn’t explain the science behind that even if I wanted to. I’ve just noticed it in my years treading the boards, the hairier they are, the louder they clap. Similarly, the hairer they are, the louder I clap, so it’s a win/win situation really…

How many crème eggs could you eat in 10 minutes?

There’s only one way to find out! Get me a stop-watch. Though I suppose an Egg Timer would be more apt, wouldn’t it?

You’re currently on your Self AdMyra UK tour. What do you demand on your rider?

A decent brand of gin, a decent tonic water to go with that, a bucket of ice, cut fresh lime, glasses and a selection of straws. I’ll serve myself thank you, just leave it on the side.

Where have you never performed but would love to?

The London Palladium is the dream for many of us in this business called show. Also, I’ve always fancied gigging on a boat!

Who are your main competitors as Rotherham’s least celebrated daughter?

I call myself that with the tip of my tongue in my cheek, but other showbiz alumni include The Chuckle Brothers, Paul Shane and Jeremy Clarkson. So we’re doing well.

Anything else eggstra-special planned for Easter?

I’m at the Brewers on Good Friday and XXL on Saturday. Then, I’m off to Manchester followed by Birmingham on the Sunday, and on Monday, I’m at The Old Ship. Knackering!

Do you like egg puns?

No, I find them eggscruciating.

Do you think you’ll be visited by the Easter Bunny?

No, because it doesn’t eggsist (see what you’ve started?).

Finally, why should QX readers pop in to XXL this weekend?

Beefy burly bonnie bear bastards and a show from Myra DuBois, why else?!

Myra Dubois appears at XXL’s Easter Humper is on Saturday 15th April at Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, South Bank, SE1 9UF, 9pm-9am, members £10, guests £15

