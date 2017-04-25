YOU could be the newest member of London’s only drag theatre troupe

What a bunch of drama queens.

The pertinently named Drama Queens are London’s FIRST and BEST drag theatre troupe! It’s all about GLAMOUR AND GLITZ! Champagne spilled all over crushed velvet, lipstick smeared on vanity mirrors, bouquets hurled at Ewan McGregor (or Hugh Jackman, depending on which movie you’re referencing.)

The girls have been going since 2009, and were created by legendary feeder-of-the-birds Titti La Camp, and Spike Rhodes at our dearly departed Black Cap.

They spent a long and successful residence at Clapham’s Two Brewers and now, three years later, they’ve found a new home at deliciously debauched nightclub, XXL’s Pulse!

Advertisement

Not only have they found a new home, they’re looking for new talent! But they’re putting emphasis on the fact that you needn’t be nervous.

“I’ve never liked the auditioning process, having nervously attending many myself!” recalls Spike Rhodes, former dancer and actor, now creative and artistic director of The Drama Queens.

“As a director, I like to see how performers interact within a group, which is why I have developed casting workshops for each production. Anyone who’s interested in being in the next show just needs to attend and join in the fun. You may feel a little self conscious to begin with, but so does everyone else and it doesn’t last long. Soon you realise that you’re actually enjoying the experience and you’re also having more fun than you would attending any amount of auditions.”

So, if you want to give it a go, head down to their meet-and-greet and casting workshop on Wednesday 3rd May, 7:30pm at Pulse London.

AND, their show ‘Queerlesque 50’ is arriving at Pulse on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th of June!

For more info, check out their Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

