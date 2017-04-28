Pam Ann takes off from Leicester Square Theatre

Pam Ann – The queen of the airways has still got it

My friends and I gather around to guffaw at the Pam Ann Come Fly With Me DVD on a twice yearly basis. Though the subject matter may be niche, the humour is on point. So when we had the chance to see our girl live, there was no doubt in our minds that we’d be there for Touch The Trolley Run To Galley, her new stint at the Leicester Square Theatre; wing-tips and all.

Pam Ann’s big opening (lol) kicked off with a video medley of comedic hits from the last 20 years of her career – soundtracked to Madonna’s seminal classic, Hung Up. So far, so camp. Strutting her way onto the stage in her signature patent leather platform boots and air hostess garb, next on the hit list was Spice Girl’s Spice Up Your Life.

Missing the hunky Pam’s People as backing dancers, it was down to the audience to fill the slots as the Spice Girls. Pam’s interaction with the (un)lucky audience members was the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen her do. We were all in stitches and were close to fingering the button to call an attendant for medical assistance. After 20 years in the game, you’d expect the aviation themed jokes to be as recycled as the air in a plane, but Pammy keeps it fresh and new – with a plethora of close to the bone United Airlines quips to boot.

A return from everyone’s favourite Singapore Airlines hostess Lily ‘Big Door, Heavy Door’ was received with rapturous applause and her usual drug-fuelled jokes about cocaine took a turn of the absurd as she bathed herself in a miscellaneous white powder – all to her usual incredible comedic effect. Despite some slight turbulence in the tail end of the first leg of our flight, Pam regained control of the audience in the second half and had us all in ecstasy before the end of our flight. Think Kate Moss on that fateful EasyJet flight.

One thing this show has demonstrated is how incredible she is at off the cuff audience interaction – she’s shadier and wittier than a room full of RuPaul queens. There’s a reason Pam has lasted 20 years in the business. She’s immediately relatable. She frames the excitement and banalities of flying in a hilarious manner, all in the name of high camp and flamboyance. Come through Pam! Here’s to 20 more years of avian nonsense.

• Pam Ann is at Leicester Square Theatre until Saturday 27th May. For more info and tickets, head to leicestersquaretheatre.com

