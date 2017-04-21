QX Playlist Of The Week: One Year Since Prince’s Death

Today marks exactly a year since Prince passed away at Paisley Park. He was truly fearless at whatever he turned his head to, whether that be his genre-defying music, his gloriously flamboyant stage presence, or his unapologetic approach to masculinity and sexuality. He was incomprehensibly prolific when it came to making music, either for himself or for artists like Chaka Khan or The Bangles. There is no doubt that they’ll continue to fill out dance floors for years to come.

When he was doing his round of surprise shows in London, I queued up for six hours to see him at the Electric Ballroom in Camden. He was just as mesmerising as you would imagine, backed by an all-female band, giving his hits a beefy, rock sound. It was well worth it.

So, here’s a playlist of some of our favourite songs of his from the QX office. If anything, it’s just an excuse to listen to a couple of Prince songs, which is never a bad idea. If you want to hear more, then head down to XXL on Saturday night, where they’re holding a retrospective on the Purple One’s musical legacy.

