R & She Fifth Birthday – Five years of queer R&B parties

God, R & She has been going for FIVE YEARS!

What R&B-related news was there five years ago? We can’t really remember 2012. We can barely remember 2016 actually. In fact, it’s best for all concerned if we just pretend 2016 didn’t happen.

2012 was actually a lovely year though. Well, a lovely year for London anyway. The Olympics! The queen’s diamond jubilee! World Pride! And the launch of queer R&B and hip-hop night, R & She!

It was the year the original Sugababes reformed as MKS, the year the world was introduced to Carly Rae Jepson (also known as Carly Slay Jepgod) with her smash hit ‘Call Me Maybe’ and the year Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ shot to number one. Jessie J also scored a number one that year with ‘Domino’, but let’s just ignore that little factoid.

Anyway, this bank holiday weekend is gonna be R & She’s biggest party yet, as they celebrate five years by taking over internationally renowned gay mecca, Heaven! They’ll have resident DJs Neil Prince, QBoy and David Oh on hand to bring you your fave R&B queens from Sonique to Solange, and there’ll be special guest DJ Misty B spinning bashment and afrobeats.

10% of all profits on the night will go to Black Lives Matter and Women’s Aid! So get out those denim cutoffs and bandanas, download a Beyonce pre-drinks playlist, and skip down to Heaven!

• R & She’s Fifth Birthday is on Sunday 30th April at Heaven, Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – 5am. £5 entry with flyer.

