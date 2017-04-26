R.A.V.E – The new tech house night touching down at Tipsy!

DJ Gordon John is a familiar face on the London gay tech house scene, having played pretty much every big club in the past 10 years. From Fire to Trade, Heaven to DTPM; he’s sent many a 3am dance floor into euphoria. This Saturday, he’s setting out on his own and starting his own club night in Dalston, dedicated to his one true passion; house music.

We caught up with Gordon to see what he’s got in store for us…

Hey Gordon, so what brought about your new night R•A•V•E?

I’ve wanted to do my own night for a while now, one that was all about the music. No gimmicks, no dancers, no huge production, just a dancefloor, good DJs, and filthy beats! Come, dance, be happy, and let the DJs play you music you might have heard before or not, but will definitely have you moving!

It’s going to be strictly Tech House on the night. Is that what you normally play?

Yes! I’m obsessed with house music in general whatever form it may be; tech, deep or techno! And there is so much good music coming out of the UK too, with people like Leftwing & Kody, Apollo 84, Seff, Waze & Odyssey, Detlef, Solardo & Latmun, to name just a few.

Which other DJs have you got along with you for the launch?

The big guest is D.Ramirez, who needs no introduction having been behind the massive hits ‘(Keep on) Jumpin’’, as the Lisa Marie Experience, and his remix of Bodyrox’s ‘Yeah Yeah’. As well as him, we’ve got the awesome talents of the very cool Massimo Paramour & Paul Heron; two guys I love, admire and respect massively!

Do you prefer playing in smaller basement venues like Tipsy?

Smaller venues can be better as they can have a bit more atmosphere. Sometimes the vibe can be lost in a huge room, whereas in a basement, it can feel more intimate and more of a party! Plus, the sound ca n bite you in the ass more in a smaller space!

What other projects are you working on apart from

R-A-V-E?

I’m helping D.Ramirez with his label Slave as Label Manager with a lot of exciting EPs coming out. I also produce my own music with Massimo but recently starting also working with D.Ramirez & Leftwing/Kody, which at times feels like I’m cheating on Massimo! I’ve got releases out soon on Nervous, Defined, Whartone, One Fold DGTL and Summerized Sessions. I’ve also started working on a drum n bass project with my friend Connor who has an amazing voice, which I need to devote more time to this year!

For those not as familiar with tech house, give us a few classics that made you fall in love with it.

This is always a tough one! There are way too many classics out there so I’m gonna go with the 5 tracks that got me into dance music in the first place. None of them are especially cool, but I’ll never stop loving them:

1. Robin S – Show Me Love

2. Black Box – I Don’t Know Anybody Else

3. Inner City – Big Fun

4. Technotronic – Pump Up The Jam

5. Kim Syms – Too Blind To See It

• RAVE is on Saturday 29th April at Tipsy, 20 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7XN, 10pm-3am, £5 before 11.30pm, £7 after.

