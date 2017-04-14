Key steps in reducing your stubborn body fat!

So you think you are doing all the right thingsYou visit the gym 3 days a week, lifting the heaviest weights you can and carving the 3 days up to focus on different body parts. Tick. You throw in some cardio work in the week and burst through 100 crunches in one go. Awesome. Tick. You’ve reduced your intake of take-outs and completely eliminated the perceived evil that is bread. Tick again. So that should be doing it surely? Well sadly not – and we find this so often to be the case amongst people in this predicament who find, that despite their efforts, they are not achieving the ripped, toned body they seek. Or, in other words, there are not reducing their body fat to their desired amount. So where could you possibly be going wrong you wonder? Below we outline, in almost checklist-style fashion, where you could be failing and what you should consider implementing or amending to either (1) your sessions, (2) your nutrition, or (3) your relaxation & recovery period. Our Key steps in reducing your stubborn body fat!

Now before we continue, I would hate to give the impression that this is easy, or pretend that there are simple solutions because that is not true. Reducing your bad fat percentage and burning away stored fat requires hard-work, dedication, planning and sacrifices along the way.

But of course you can do it!

1. Workouts

High-Intensity Interval Training or HIIT. You may have heard of this but you may not be doing it correctly.

It is important to add as much resistance and weight as possible, without compensating form, as this is the best way to maximise fat burn in the shortest period of time.

However, just as important, is to be more explosive with your repetitions, increasing your speed, and to reduce your amount of rest time between sets.

For beginners, we would recommend a full-body workout targeting all major muscle groups. Try a workout sequence of Burpees, squats, press-ups, hip trusts, deadlifts, shuttle lunges.

Of course, this requires a lot of planning of your workout and a high amount of motivation, and if you find yourself struggling with either, you should consider using a personal trainer to keep you on track ad focused.

For maximum effect – consider training first-thing in the morning on a fasted stomach as your stubborn fat can be best targeted then!

2. Nutrition

Gradually cut out all bad fats and junk foods, while trying to eliminate heavy carbohydrates as much as you can in the day. If you love bread, then there is no harm in toast for breakfast but remember food in must equal energy out.

Healthy fats are good! Olive oil, nuts and avocado are great for your diet and offer a good source of energy throughout the day.

Reduce sugar and alcohol, or aim to eliminate it entirely

Aim to pre-plan your meals to avoid avoidable (unhealthy) snacking. Eat wholesomely during your main meals by adding green vegetables to your lunch and dinner meals.

3. Relaxation & Recovery

Drink water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated and maintain a good metabolism rate

Get enough sleep. We all should be targeting at least 7 hours of sleep which in turn helps our body to rest and recover after exercise, enabling you to push yourself further in your next workout.

Consider Yoga and Pilates (men included!) to help with your flexibility and recovery. It can reduce soreness, improve your training technique and reduce the risk of injury.



