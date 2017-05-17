There are gonna be so many icons at Birmingham Pride.

Well, icons to us anyway! You know what they say…one man’s Jamelia is another man’s Madonna.

Do they say that? Whatevs, THEY DO NOW.

We’d like to start by saying we absolutely love Birmingham. It’s a bit like London’s bolshy younger sister, and their gay scene is incredible, from the awesomely debauched and high-octane Nightingale, to more old school haunts like The Village Inn.

It’s a scene that’s neon-spattered, frenetic and, well, just fucking FUN. Not to mention CHEAP, which is always great.

And of course everything will be ramped up ten-fold when Birmingham Pride kicks off the UK’s pride season on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th of May.

It has possibly the best lineup of any pride event ever. The lineup, is as follows: Dua Lipa (iconic), Basement Jaxx (iconic), Jamelia (iconic), Charlotte Church (iconic), Gabrielle (iconic), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (iconic) and BONEY FUCKING M (I-FUCKING-CONIC!)

As well as some unparrelelled mainstream headliners, they’ve also got some supercool queer stuff going on. The Alt Club Stage is playing host to London’s very own crazy club kids WUT? Club, as well as Club Fierce, and acclaimed US queer hip-hop stars Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa.

Basically, it seems like the guys behind Birmingham Pride have made ALL the right choices, and organised an absolute stonker of an event. Well done guys! More info here

