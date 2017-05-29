Cassandra’s Astrology Readings

Astral projections from celestial siren Cassandra

Hello boys. My name’s Cassandra. I became a little bit of a gay icon in 3000 B.C and have had a faithful following ever since!

I was a real bohemian girl, surrounded by many gays and other polyamorous hedonists: artists, philosophers, politicians. I was astrological advisor to Aristotle; fag hag of Plato.

In my stay at QX, I create an astrological chart each month, and draw my interpretations from it to advise and guide you around the starry affects!

Enjoy! xxx

Advertisement

Aries

March 21st – April 19th

There’s been a distinct struggle between balancing work-life, social-life, and your own ME time, Aries! To avoid a burnout, take a step back and examine how you can maximise both enjoyment and productivity without the other one suffering.

Taurus

April 20th – May 20th

Diplomacy is the toast of the bourgeoise to you, Taurus, and you have no time for beating around the bush with Mercury passing through Leo this month! “Who cares”, “life’s too short” you think; and in this courage of conviction you find your power. People find it incredibly masculine and sexy of you, but you must watch out, you don’t want to rub people up the wrong way. Embrace the FEMININE powers that lie within you as a soft balance to your cut-and-dry attitude this month.

Gemini

May 21st -June 20th

You’re in two minds. Do you make the call or don’t you? Do you stay or do you go? Advice from a Libra who weighs up both sides will only increase your indecisiveness! The emotive mind of a water sign is just what you need for advice, Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces. Someone at work may be insinuating you are a bimbo — set them straight by performing some kind of admin task with perfect execution, which will really make them look a fool and impress your boss!

Cancer

June 21st – July 22nd

“Bad girl, drunk by six, kissing someone else’s lips.” With its gravitational pull on the tide, the moon stirs you in mysterious ways, Cancer man. From ecstatic highs to deep melancholias, your moods turn as the tide does. Don’t try and substitute work fatigue with raunchiness. You may have been googling venues such as Torture Garden, The Flying Dutchman, and The Box in Soho with the intent of distracting yourself with debauchery!

Leo

July 23rd – August 22nd

The placement of Mercury within Aquarius may throw you off a little. Everything that you usually expect to happen in your routine is different this month. You must exercise your creativity and resourcefulness and you will surely find new routes in maneuvering through your daily life! Venus in Taurus indicates this may be manifested as a FEISTY and formidable man with boyish looks who is very hard to get. You must be creative and not rest on your laurels if you want to get him!

Virgo

August 23rd – September 22nd

Keep your eyes peeled, Virgo! Pluto’s orbit indicates hidden messages through coincidences and signs! Do not become addicted to gaming, the computer or the internet. Go out into the real world again — ALL your senses must be stimulated now, you’ve been hiding away the past month as the hermit archetype!

Libra

September 23rd – October 22nd

Jupiter in Leo indicates you may be being a bit gluttonous right now Libra! You know, it can be pleasurable also to go without indulgences; when you do get to indulge again, it will be all the more enjoyable. It hasn’t been all bad though; Venus in Taurus, an aspect of beauty, means you may be looking very voluptuous and alluring from your indulging in sweet treats.

Scorpio

October 23rd – November 21st

Home decor and bureaucratic matters may have been taking over your friends’ lives, which surely has been grating on you, as you’re the one who has to hear about all of it! Cure your murderous thoughts with such activities as acupuncture, meditation and Buddhism.

Sagittarius

November 22nd – December 21st

You are rather spendthrift this month Sagittarius, in an attempt to impress the socialite clientele hanging around you recently! Aquarius has its stranglehold over Mercury and Jupiter: be RADICAL rather than posh. Take influence from the unfashionable hippy and punk eras; wear something old or sooty, say something low-brow! You will feel an inner sense of distinction that sets you apart from the crowd, and reiterates your own values to yourself again.

Capricorn

December 22nd – January 19th

“She works hard for the money so you’d better treat her right!” You’ve been working very hard, Capricorn man, but don’t hide it from others and bear the cross alone. People really appreciate you and are there to give you some TLC! Mercury in Leo indicates this could even end in some STEAMY passion too! A friend or acquaintance giving you some light relief with a massage could have a VERY happy ending…

Aquarius

January 20th – February 18th

Aquarius you are in your element! Jupiter and Mercury are in Aquarius which maximises your mind power and lucky disposition! You have great capacity to achieve, transform and expand this month, so utilise the good conditions around you for prosperity! Venus in your 2nd house will make you extremely fashionable and suave too.

Pisces

February 19th – March 20th

“Lightening strikes, maybe once, maybe twice” Life is a poignant and poetic tapestry that you weave, Pisces, and you’re never short on inspiration, but you’re waiting for that FLASH of an epiphany this month, perhaps for a personal project, or life decision! Mercury in Leo indicates hanging out with some thespians or witnessing some dramatic arts will really help you. The answer you are looking for may lie in the hands of a glamorous older woman or diva.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

