A few weeks back, we did a photoshoot with gorge glamazon Raven Mandella in a penthouse apartment in Old Street.

The photoshoot was for our May 3rd cover, shot by Luxxxer and styled by Jack Irving.

As the sun set and the champagne flowed, we got some incredible behind-the-scenes shots, taken with calculated professionalism on an iPhone 5 with 16% battery. Check ’em out below!

Check out Raven’s full interview here.

