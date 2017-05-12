Community: Positive21 

The support group for gay and bisexual men living with HIV and AIDS

Positive 21 is a support group for gay, bisexual, and MSM men of all ages living with HIV/AIDS in London. Rather than being a more traditional counselling group, it styles itself as a peer-support group and a safe space for members to provide emotional support, confidential discussion, and advice to each other.

The group was established in 2012 by Michael Avloitos, in response to funding cuts to the HIV services provided by Local Government and the NHS, which tended to hit the emotional support services hardest. Further information on how to cope with HIV infection is provided by regular guest speakers from NHS organisations, HIV charities, and welfare rights activists.

They are based in Shoreditch and meet every Tuesday evening. If you would like to attend, you need to apply online beforehand. Registered group members are eligible for the Outreach service they run every Monday, for those too ill to attend or who prefer a smaller environment for support services. This is either a home visit or a Skype or telephone conversation. Additionally, one-to-one counselling services are free to access for group members as well.

They are an independent charity and rely entirely on private donations and fundraising events.

For further information, visit positive21.org.uk

