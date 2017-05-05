Jason Reid chats to Meth about crisps and things.

Have you ever wondered what makes Her Upstairs’ matriarch and drag powerhouse Meth tick?

Not her deepest musings, on say the destruction of America in the hands of an adult baby with complex self-esteem issues and a propensity to tweet his way to nuclear war, but things like what her favourite crisp is.

Well, WONDER NO MORE, because Jason Reid is on hand to ask those pressing questions, and that’s exactly what the old drag hag set about to do this week…

Hey Meth, u ok hun?

Two bank holiday weekends in two weeks; I’m surprised any drag queen survived!

How’s the current season of Not Another Drag Competition going at Her Upstairs?

It’s absolutely incredible! The level of talent and creativity from our queens (and king) continues to impress even George’s cold, black soul!

Have you found the next Meth yet?

Oh the world doesn’t deserve that, one is bad enough.

Your head judge is Virgin Xtravaganzah. If you were entering the competition as a baby queer, what would you do to impress her?

Not copy other people’s make up.

What do you think of this season’s Drag Race? Be honest.

90% blah, 10% WOW.

Who are your favourite queens?

Sasha. Sasha. Sasha. Oh and Shea Coulee.

You have one question; what would you ask RuPaul about season 9?

When are you gonna start sponsoring visas for non-American queens?

What’s the best thing about being Meth?

The equal measure of adoration and fear in my fans’ eyes. They love me but I rarely have to touch them.

Is Boyfriend Joe as sweet as he looks?

No. In so many ways, no.

What do you miss most about the 90s?

The original Pokemon mania that swept the world.

Do you like to be happy? What, in particular, makes you laugh?

I try to maintain a carefully balanced (medically induced) emotional state of disinterest. But my foster kids regularly put a smirk on my face.

When did you last cry?

I can tell you when Cybil War last cried: Easter Sunday; she wept like a little girl. Now that was hilarious.

Are there any other emotions you possess that you’d like to share with us?

Is hungover an emotion?

Which is your favourite queer venue to perform at, apart from Her Upstairs OBVS?

I enjoy feeling the history that the RVT is steeped in but it’s a shame its *shudders* south of the river.

What’s your lip-sync for your life song?

As long as it was released before 2010 there’s no song I would sashay away from.

Is Britney still relevant?

She always was and always will be relevant.

One piece of advice you’d give to your younger self.

IT doesn’t get better, YOU get better.

What’s your favourite Rocky Horror song?

I prefer Hedwig. Fave song: The Origin of Love.

What have you had enough of hearing about?

Cis, straight, white people.

Who or what are you most proud of?

My kids – both real and fostered.

Do you offer strong and stable leadership or are you part of a coalition of chaos?

I would rule with fear and a gold star reward system.

What’s your favourite crisp?

Mini Cheddars.

Which sexual position best sums you up?

#FemDomTop.

What will your autobiography be called?

Not Even Once.

Who’s your style icon?

I’d legitimately kill for most of Danny La Rue’s costumes. Not so much the make up though.

You’re hosting a dream drag dinner party and you can invite five guests. Who are they?

Michelle Visage, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale, Raja and Meatloaf.

What’s your biggest regret?

I regret nothing!

In your words, what does ‘drag’ mean?

Pain, poverty and passion.

Revenge of the Fifth with Meth and friends is on Friday 5th May at Her Upstairs.

