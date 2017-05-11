Ian McKellan joins the cast Plays For Chechnya

The two plays are in protest against the atrocities

We all know by now of the increasingly horrifying reports of atrocities against Chechnya’s gay community. And, whilst the situation is heart-rendingly awful, it’s heartwarming to see the LGBTQ+ community, coming together to do what they can to help.

The latest example of this is a new theatre initiative in association with Amnesty International. It’s two short plays, put on by Leon Fleming and Scott Le Crass from 5Pound5 Theatre. Penned by Fleming and directed by Le Crass, they’re both aimed at raising awareness of the events in Chechnya.

The first, Boris Got Buggered, was written originally in response to Russia’s gay propaganda law in summer 2013, while the second, Ramazanland is Freedomland, has been written especially by Fleming in response to the reports from Chechnya.

Each performance will be followed by a panel discussion regarding the situation in Chechnya, and the persecution of LGBT people everywhere.

Also, in an exceedingly exciting piece of news, stage & screen legend Ian McKellan has just announced that he’ll be joining the cast.

Boris Got Buggered and Ramazanland are showing on the 11th, 12th and 13th of May at Theatre Delicatessen. 39 Wells Way, SE5 0PX. 7:30pm, £10 concessions.

Tickets available at theatredelicatessen.co.uk

