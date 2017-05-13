It’s a Liza Minellui drag show!

It’s everyone’s favourite dysfunctional broadway star…LIZA MINELLI!

God knows, she’s been done by a thousand drag queens from Hoxton to Harlem, but this show at Underbelly Festival is set to come with a sparkling twist.

It’s a rhetorical look at the life Liza would have led if she’d been given all the roles she never got to play over the years, from Grizabella to Norma Desmond, even to Wicked! Can you imagine Liza in Wicked?! Camp quota exceeded!

Liza Minelli is brought to you by much-loved and much-lauded Australian performer and cabaret artist Trevor Ashley. He’s got some iconic roles under his star-studded belt already. Most notably, he’s responsible for the creation of the role of Miss Understanding in the world premiere of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. He also played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, as well as Monsieur Thenadier in Les Miserables. He is the creator and star of a one-man Shirley Bassey tribute, Diamonds Are For Trevor.

He’s played Liza all over the world with his smash hit show Liza (On an E.) And now, he’s bringing his all new show to the wonderfully eclectic Underbelly Festival on London’s South Bank!

Direct from rehab, with a 7-piece band, she’ll be doing Liza’s greatest hits, as well as a rip-roaring, leg-kicking selection of new ones.

Liza’s Back (Is Broken) is at Underbelly Festival, Belvedere Road, Coach Park, SE1 8XX. Tuesday 27th June – Sunday 2nd July. Tuesday – Friday 7:45pm, Saturday and Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets from £19.50, available at underbellyfestival.com

