Lunges in Leggings is an outdoor bootcamp class that happens every Saturday afternoon in Haggerston Park, East London. It’s run by fitness instructor Matt Feczko and helps people get into shape through high intensity interval training (HIIT).

Each week’s sessions start with a warm-up and a game/workout, before moving onto HIIT-based partner exercises and strength-focused circuit, and then finish with cool down yoga flow. As well as being great at fat-burning and cardio, they put emphasis on creating a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere, and classes are often followed by picnics or drinks at the nearby Sebright Arms pub.

Tickets for classes are available from their Facebook page and can be bought separately or as part of a package. And, of course, leggings are strongly encouraged!

