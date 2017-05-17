Meet CHAPPY, the world’s first ever gay dating app!

We know, we know, let us explain.

Now, you’re going to say WHAT ABOUT GRINDR. WHAT ABOUT SCRUFF. But really, when you think about it, are those actually dating apps? Or are they just shag apps?

Now, there’s nothing wrong with shag apps! They’re great! Very enjoyable, and a great way to spend a Tuesday night. A pinnacle of 21st century technological achievement.

But if you want something a little more romantic and salubrious, it can be a bit frustrating when you’re just constantly getting hit in the face with loads of dicks.

Sometimes, we want a nice civilised dinner with someone! With candles and carbonara. Or an atmospheric walk along the Southbank. Or perhaps taking in a drag show at one of London’s many homosexual establishments. Not that we know anything about THEM.

Well Chappy is PERFECT for that! It’s specifically taylored for guys who are into dating. They are, in their own words, “disenchanted by the current market offering, which is often cited as facilitating purely short term connections.”

It seems Chappy are on the search for something more meaningful, which in 2017, is a noble goal indeed, and much needed!

“We want to give gay men the opportunity to have conversations that match their intentions. Choice is at the heart of Chappy, it’s why we created the ‘Chappy Scale’ offering ‘Mr. Right’ or ‘Mr. Right Now’. We appreciate that for many men the ‘Mr. Right’ function will be their default – and we’re very proud to finally give the community that choice.” Said Ollie Locke, co-founder, Chappy.

But they’re also keen to emphasise that the more casual stuff is there if you want it too! You can tailor your requirements, so there’s something for everyone!

To find out more, head to chappyapp.com, or look them up on Facebook.

