The Brighton charity helping members of the LGBTQ community with mental health needs.



Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week, so this week’s community focuses on an organisation set up to help the LGBTQ community with mental health issues.

Founded in 1998, MindOut is a project run by and for LGBTQ people with lived experience of mental health needs. They’re based in Brighton and Hove, but they work around the country as well as providing a wealth of resources on their website.

They offer a wide range of support for people in need, including advocacy services, which can be accessed both online and in person, and help people with both emotional and practical problems brought on by mental health. They also provide wellbeing workshops, peer support groups, and mentoring projects with trained volunteers. On their website, you can access guides and research to help if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health. All services are free, confidential, and non-judgemental, as well as inclusive of older people and those with disabilities.

They rely on fundraising efforts to continue their services and recent events have included marathons, swims, and comedy nights.

For more information on the work they do and how you can access their services,

please visit mindout.org.uk

