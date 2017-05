This week’s QX Playlist is brought to you by part-time Peaches backing dancer and full time mad drag slag, The Nightbus! Tumultuous tunes, plucked fresh and pulsating from the bowels of Berlin’s cheapest sauna, for your sonorous pleasure.

NB: We’d just like to say this is our fave weekly playlist so far, it’s totally unhinged and mad, which is what we’re all about here at QX. IT’S FRIDAAAY *uncorks wine*

