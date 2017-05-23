A Survey Has Ranked The 100 Most Sexual Cities In The World

You might find the results surprising!

Adult entertainment platform Laveeza have just conducted a survey on sexual activity and sex positivity in cities around the world, and the results are intriguing. It involved almost half a million participants, all sexually active adults between the ages of 18 and 70, from cities around the world.

They were given various categories and asked to rate them out of ten. The categories included Sexual Satisfaction, Sexual Activeness, and Sexual Experimenting, as well as more social-focused subjects like LGBT Friendliness and Access To Contraception.

The city to score number 1 overall in the survey was, unsurprisingly, Paris! It turns out the clichés of Parisians being salacious libertines are all TOTALLY ACCURATE. Paris scored one of the top “Swingers” scores of the entire survey, with 9.9 points for amount of couples who have sex with other couples. Someone hand us a glass of wine and a cigarette, we’re on board!

Now you obvs all want to know where London placed (it’s the reason you clicked on this article, we see you). It scored THIRD overall, very respectable. And what’s lovely is that, out of a hundred cities, it placed top for LGBT friendliness, with a score of ten out of ten! Come through, London! Something hilarious though, is that while we scored a 9.6 for our sexual activeness, we only scored 6.6 for sexual satisfaction. So basically, we’re having lots of sex but we’re not enjoying it very much. Sounds about right.

Other cities to rank in the top ten were, fairly unsurprisingly, liberal party capitals like Berlin, LA, New York and Ibiza.

Another interesting aspect of the survey was its inclusion of each city’s top searched phrase or word on porn sites. London’s was “lesbian”, Paris’s was “maman” (mother) and Ibiza’s was, interestingly, “smoking.” Possibly the weirdest result came from the city of Utrecht in The Netherlands, whose top searched porn word is “farting”. We’re not judging.

The city to fare the worst in the survey was Cork, who placed 100th and scored only 0.1% on sexual activity. Poor Cork. Maybe it’s all that rain they get.

View the full survey here

