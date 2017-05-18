Summer Exhibitionism

Airy outdoor offerings from beautiful outdoor bar Exhibit

Londoners just love an outdoor party, don’t they. There’s something about being in a tropical beer garden with a cocktail in hand that makes us feel like we’re in a Balearic paradise, rather than in Camberwell. The first slight glimmer of sun, we’re chucking on a par of aviators, unbuttoning a Hawaiian shirt, and making like George Michael in the Club Tropicana video. AND WHY NOT.

If you like that sort of thing, there’s a great new season of summer Sunday sessions at The Exhibit, a slick bar in Balham that bills itself as ‘a youth club for adults’. You will be grateful to hear that it’s infinitely more sophisticated than twenty kids trying to use a battered Nintendo Wii in the Church Hall while the vicar’s wife smokes outside (truly halcyon days).

As well as a vibrant food & cocktail menu, they put on a whole range of events, from comedy nights, film screenings, life drawing sessions, and starting in May, garden terrace parties with some of the scene’s hottest DJs bringing funky, deep house to this corner of South London. With an extended session planned for the Bank Holiday Sunday on the 28th May, party promoter Greg Hughes exhibits The Exhibit’s outdoor offerings…

Why do you think Londoners love a garden party?

Advertisement

We all spend far too much time indoors and there’s nothing quite like dancing outside in the open air! The Exhibit has fantastic large garden terrace, which provides the perfect backdrop for an intimate party in the sun. A continental vibe right here in Balham!

What’ve you got planned for your Summer Sunday Sessions at The Exhibit?

‘Elevate’ Sunday sessions run EVERY Sunday from 3pm-9pm in The Exhibit Garden, taking you on a sun-drenched journey through the best deep tech summer beats with only the finest DJ’s. Entry is completely FREE! Sponsored by our friends at Absolut with £5 cocktails all day! What more can you ask for?! A full on party in the sun, all for free with cheap drinks… BOOM!

Plus, you’re holding a Bank Holiday special too…

Indeed! On Sunday 28th, we’re taking it up a notch with ‘Elevate Extra!’ Running 3pm-2am, the party will start on the terrace, then move inside and take over the whole venue ‘til the early hours. Entry is free before 5pm, then only £5 afterwards. No messing about with tickets, just pay on the door or arrive early for a freebee!

Tell us about the DJs you’ve booked.

The DJ line up doesn’t get much bigger than this! Paul Heron, Massimo Paramour, Gonzalo, Matt Bogard, Gordon John & Cal Moughan will all be spinning, plus live percussion, sax & many more performances… This is going to be one hell of a party!

Are there going to be more throughout the summer?

Absolutely! We’re going to be ‘Elevating’ & making full use of the garden every Sunday throughout the Summer. Keep an eye out for Yvette Lindquist, Chris Brogan, Sam Londt and many more fantastic DJs lined up…

What will happen if, heaven forbid, it rains?

There’s no need to worry, as The Exhibit is a huge venue with loads of flexible spaces. We’ll just move inside; Elevate is on come rain or shine!

The Exhibit is at 12 Balham Station Road, SW12 9SG

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

