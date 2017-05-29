The XXL boys are launching their very own LP

XXL has been spinning Saturday nights into smoke-cannoned, laser-flashing euphoria since 2000, but this year, they’re giving you a slice of the world-famous bear club to take with you on the go! Founder Mark Ames has teamed up with resident DJ Paul Morrell for the first ever XXL Album, so anytime you please, you can whack it on your Walkman and pretend you’re in a hairy beartopia rather than, say, in the queue at Walworth Road Morrisons!

Paul Morrell, Resident DJ

You’re releasing a new XXL Album, Is this the first time you have done this?

Yes, it’s an extremely exciting project to be involved with. I’ve released numerous tracks and remixes before, but this is the first time I’ve ever compiled a mix album. I approached the guys at XXL about this project last year. My friends at Newstate Music were over the moon about my new residency at XXL and were keen to compile a gay club mix album. The label is responsible for some huge albums for clubs like Pacha, Cream and Godskitchen, so to be able to work on something similar for XXL is obviously a dream come true.

What sound is captured on the album?

I think the album is a fantastic reflection of the diversity of sounds played in the main room at XXL. Mark Ames has done a excellent job of compiling a retrospective mix that reflects the history of the club’s music, incorporating classics like New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’, Degrees of Motion’s ‘Do You Want It Right Now’ and Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’. It’s a brilliant nostalgic mix full of tunes for guys who have been regulars at XXL since the birth of the club. In total contrast, my mix makes use of some of the producers I regularly support in my sets at the club, including Tiesto, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and Sander Van Doorn. The mix begins with my new cover of ‘Tall & Handsome’, and builds into a full on big room workout. There is also a nod to the gay divas on both mixes, with tracks from Kylie, Boy George and Alexis Jordan also featuring.

Who would be a dream PA for you at XXL?

I’m a fan of a lot of iconic artists, and sadly with the passing of some of them recently, the people I would have chosen are no longer alive. The biggest artist in the world for me remains Michael Jackson, however I think dream PA’s would have to be Madonna or Mariah Carey. Madonna has a massive following within the gay community (particularly with the age range of the guys that attend XXL), and is still regarded as the Queen of Pop. I think it would be fantastic to see her perform in a club venue like she used to at the start of her career. I would also choose Mariah Carey due to her long standing relationship with dance music and her amazing vocal ability. I still regularly play the David Morales and Junior Vasquez remixes of her tracks, and again, I think it would be great to see her perform these mixes live.

If there was a dream song that summed up the ethos of XXL, what would it be?

It would have to be Ultra Nate’s ‘Free’ – Extremely cliché’ and a gay classic, however I think the sentiment of the track still remains timeless. The track was released near the beginning of my DJing career, and I must have played it hundreds of times over the years. The Mood II Swing remix doesn’t date, and works equally well in both straight and gay clubs, however the message of unity, self expression and freedom is particularly relevant for XXL and the gay community.

Mark Ames

When you started XXL, what did you want for the music?

I wanted a cutting-edge, underground, sexy feel, but also a fun, forget-your-problems, hands-up-in-the-air vibe too. What this turned out as was two rooms with separate identities. One which saw the traditional anthems and throwaway pop heard everywhere at that time on the gay scene and my little room which was a progressive tech-house, trance alternative; very sexual and very underground.

Has the style changed much over the past 16 and a half years?

Incredibly! Music has changed. The PWL gay anthems don’t seem to be being made anymore, plus the change of venue, DJ’s and people’s taste means many of the original customers may not recognise XXL as being the same club. However, once you forget about the changes, in a strange way it still has those same elements.

What song sums up the XXL ethos for you?

For me, the rooms are so different, so it’s got to be ‘Nobody Is Supposed To Be Here’ by Deborah Cox and Whitney’s ‘Whatchulookinat’ for the main room, and Depeche Mode ‘I Feel Love (Danny Tenaglia Mix)’ and Faithless ‘Insomnia’ in the Fur Lounge.

Why have you and Paul waited until now to release an XXL album?

Those that have always been close to XXL will know that it’s had an incredibly bumpy ride, with something getting in the way seemingly every year. This has been the first opportunity, plus Paul was instrumental in bringing it all together.

What inspired your track listing?

This album is not exactly my ideal list, but it is a true representation of XXL over the years. It combines elements of myself and DJ past and present, so it’s a broad shot of 17 years furnomenal time!

When and where can people get their hands on it?

From the 26th May onwards and is available for download from all major stores including iTunes, Apple Music & Spotify.

