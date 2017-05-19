XXL Bear Pride – We speak to head honcho Mark Ames

We chat to head bear Mark Ames about London’s hairiest weekend!

Next weekend, a bunch of London’s fave gay bars and clubs are celebrating the furriest faction of the gay scene with a bulging schedule of killer parties. XXL head honcho Mark Ames shared with us the history and importance of Bear Pride, as well as revealing what he’s got planned for us…

Hey Mark. It’s Bear Pride coming up at the end of May. How EXCITED are you?

I peed my pants *giggle giggle*

How did Bear Pride come about in the first place? And how long has it been going on for?

The first Bear Pride was started in 2002 and was called Bear Necessities. It was basically XXL, the Kings Arms and Bear Hug in London. I updated the name to XXL Bear Pride in 2003 and a whole host of other people have jumped on the bear band wagon. Thus the uniformed umbrella of Bear Pride was picked!

Have you been to other Bear Prides around the world? How does London compare?

The original Bear Necessities and the first 3 Bear Prides were as good as anything out there. Unfortunately, for a few years, the bear scene seemed to fragment and this – I personally feel – made Bear Pride less attractive to foreign visitors. The good news this year is that the bear scene feels very similar to the early years of XXL with people coming together – bar a few – to create a world class party weekend!

What special treats have you got in store for Saturday night’s XXL?

We’re flying in Miss Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race along with Miss Sherry Vine to perform with Myra Dubois, who will be hosting our cabaret. There will be a nice surprise for those who come week in week out without fail; thanks to modern technology, you’ll be getting in for free. All we will ask for is that you make a donation to charity. I’ll be on the door and a couple of uber-sexy bears and cubs might get in for free too!! On the main floor we will have Paul Morrell joined by Moto Blanco, and Alex Logan and Joe Egg in the fluff bar. Plus, everyone will be leaving with a free gift!

Plus you’re open on Sunday as well. What’s happening?

This Sunday sees the return of XXL Fusion. We’ve pulled together the crème de la crème of Europe’s Bear DJ’s to give you a stellar line up. In Room 1, it’s gonna be deep, dark, and dirty with Pagano headlining the night, as well as Beardrop (Paris) Bear Necessities (Amsterdam) Deis3l (Madrid) and Gorillas (Rome). Over in Room 2, we’ve got London’s very own meat magazine team doing a back-to-back with Jon Pleased Wimmin and Mark Moore.

Bear Pride is raising money for the Albert Kennedy Trust. Why was that charity chosen?

The whole of the XXL Bear Pride weekend is raising money for The Albert Kennedy Trust, from Ruggercub at the Two Brewers and Men Inc. at the Eagle on the Friday, along with Horse Meat Disco on the Sunday as well. We’ve helped the Albert Kennedy Trust over the years and it’s a very important and worthwhile charity to catch young gay people before they fall victim to the dark side of London.

Why do you think Bear Pride is still important, especially as a standalone event separate to Gay Pride?

Despite anyone whether they’re young, old, fat, thin, furry, or freaky trying to get into XXL, the Bear scene is still a fringe scene. Many young people still see someone fat, older or just not part of their make-up as someone to be ridiculed or picked on. People need to be educated and barriers brought down, so this is a two way street.

Who are your Bear Pride idols?

The staff, DJ’s and acts; these are the people that make it happen. Unlike many Prides around the world, no one gets paid any extra for Bear Pride. We use this event to raise money and awareness and to promote positive thinking on our scene. It’s good to give and not just take!

Bear Pride events take place across London Friday 26th – Monday 29th May. Click here for tickets & more info

