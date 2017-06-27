Clubbing mega-brand Beyond are going into the woods for the official Pride after-party

Their official Pride after party, powered by Scruff!

When an amalgamation of neon-spattered club kids as notorious and nefarious as Beyond, decide to put on a party for something as major as Pride, you know it’s gonna be a RIGHT stonker! Or stomper! Either works!

This year, at the sparkling Coronet, the theme is Once Upon A Time! Your fave fairytales, come to life in a nightlife setting. Think Ursula from the Little Mermaid sweeping through Vauxhall Sainsburys. Think Gaston from Beauty & The Beast, pumping away to techno in a leather harness. Think Armond Rizzo riding a unicorn. Think Snow White twirling around to Darude’s Sandstorm, bluebirds circling her as strobe light thrum.

The emphasis is not only on childish nostalgia, but also, after a hard few months, on freedom of expression, and positivity! What better way to celebrate Pride than with a kaleidoscopic free-for-all of colour and light.

Beyond: Once Upon A Time will of course be soundtracked by some the scene’s most recognizable DJs with Steve Pitron, Tony English, Lee Harris and Michel Mizrahi in the Main Palace, with Massimo Paramour, Nic Fisher and Mahdame Crystal MC in the Dungeon.

“This pride we are taking you on a magical journey through our storybook of mystical wonder,” says Artistic Director Martin Rab. “The first few chapters have unfolded with unicorns, Robin Hood and his Merry Men, and the last few will lead us through to the ultimate fairytale happy ending at the Coronet on Pride night.”

“Ashley Swift and I are creating their most elaborate & spectacular costumes to date, with a production that’s going to make you never want to leave the magical land of Once Upon a Time!”

So jump down the rabbit hole, bite into the apple and pull on your glass slippers! Who knows, you might even get to ride Aladdin’s magic carpet.

Beyond: Once Upon A Time is on Saturday 8th July at The Coronet Theatre. 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ. 10pm – 6am. Followed by Beyond: Utopia from 4am until very late at Fire. Single and joint tickets available at orangenation.co.uk

