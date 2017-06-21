BRÜT Electric Love

Bear bash BRÜT are spreading the love for their Pride party

In tough times for London, BRÜT is providing a big-bear hug for the city.

We all know, and lust after that juggernaut of testosterone-fuelled masculinity that BRÜT serves up. And as if we didn’t love them enough now the men-only monolith is getting cuddly for its Pride extravaganza and extending a paw to the community by literally giving away tickets to their Electric Love Happens Here Pride party for just £1.

For too long, they say, the scene as a whole has effectively been the playground of the privileged with the average club entry fee upwards of £20 for the big Pride parties. The BRÜT guys know that for those on lower incomes and students simply can’t afford the door charge.

Come Friday 23rd June, at midday www.brut.london will release 500 special £1 Pride Electric Love tickets, proving that the scene, but BRÜT in particular, is a party where everyone is not only welcome, but encouraged to come and have a ball with the BRÜT brotherhood.

But the butch and beefy, blokes-only brand isn’t stopping there in its quest for the perfect Pride party. “We want to be officially the biggest and best men-only party that goes on over Pride, hands down. We’re even showing solidarity with the follically-challenged and welcoming non-bearded studs to the Party,” said Steve Darragh co-promoter of BRÜT in London.

Co-Promoter Wayne Shires added: “We hosted our Big BRÜT Birthday at the Electric and it was awesome, the guys loved it! With a Big BRÜT all star DJ Line up including Hifi Sean, Ross Jones, Louis Lennon, Chris Brogan plus more TBC… This is set to be our biggest and best BRÜT Event. EVER!”

Well done BRÜT! We love when people bravely stick to their convictions and come out with their big guns blazing! And what guns they are!

Brüt Love is on Saturday 8th July at Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2 1RJ.

