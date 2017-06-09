COMMUNITY: London Gay Symphony Orchestra 21st Anniversary Concert

The charity helping to empower LGBT rights activists

The London Gay Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 21st birthday with a concert at St John’s Smith Square at 7pm, Sunday July 2nd, to coincide with London Pride.

Founded in 1996, it is the oldest LGBT orchestra in the UK and one of only a few in the world. They put on five concerts every year in the UK in high-profile venues such as the Southbank Centre and Cadogan Hall, as well as touring internationally to cities like Paris, Zagreb, and Cologne.

For the upcoming concert, they will be playing a new commission called Natural Behaviour from Michael Finnissy, the current composer-in-residence at Sydney Mardi Gras known for his LGBT-themed work. They’ll also be playing Stravinsky’s Petrushka and Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony.

Tickets are on sale from £10 and can be purchased online at www.lgso.org.uk.

