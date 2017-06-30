Community – Pride in London

The organisation of volunteers who make London pride possible!

As it’s the pride issue, we thought we’d make this week’s community segment about Pride In London! You may not know this, but it’s run entirely by volunteers. Their board is made up of independent directors, and appoints people who it believes have skills and experience to run Pride!

They of course aim to be as inclusive and diverse as possible, and hold regular meetings to try and bring you the best pride possible!

“Pride provides a platform for every part of London’s LGBT+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans*, queer, questioning, intersex, non-binary, asexual, polysexual, genderqueer and gender variant people) to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues and campaign for the freedoms that will allow them to live their lives on a genuinely equal footing.”

“Our annual Parade through the heart of the West End gives us a chance to be visible and speak loudly to the rest of the city about what we have achieved, how far we have come and what is still needed.”

Advertisement

For more info, head to prideinlondon.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

