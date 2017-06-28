Hang out with LGBT Poet Laureate Trudy Howson this pride at Camp Confidential!

There’s a super-glam, gorgeously clandestine event going on at Pride this year. It’s called Camp Confidential, and it’s at unselfconsciously glitzy private members’ club, The Library.

Poet Laureate Trudy Howson will be overseeing proceedings, no doubt with a flute of Veuve in one hand and a well-thumbed anthology in the other. This will be a day of sipping and susurration, schmoozing and simmering, salaciousness and sumptuousness. Is that enough sibilance for you? Good.

In all the madness and mayhem for which we know and love pride so well, it’s good to have a plush oasis of calm to escape to. As well as Trudy, there’ll be entertainment from 8pm, courtesy of a kaleidoscopic roster of the city’s best drag kings and queens, Soho Hobo songwriter Tim Arnold and Pride’s Got Talent winner Keith Ramsay.

“You’ll get access to our queer haven from 9:30am – 1am,” they told us. “A stone’s throw away from Trafalgar Square, our event gives you the freedom to dip in & out of Pride celebrations.. come rain or shine! Drop off your bags in our cloakrooms & enjoy 16 hour access to this haven of calm.”

So sit back, relax and enjoy CAMP CONFIDENTIAL! Tickets here.

