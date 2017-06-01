Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

It’s officially the summer and yes, things are hotting up (can’t believe I said that, haha!)

We live in turbulent times, and although things are decidedly wobbly, and who knows what’s going to happen next, let’s tap into an air of positivity and stay strong.

As you know, the Dalston Superstore is a club space! It’s also a restaurant and it’s a gallery space. On Thursday 1st June, it’s the launch of Dalston Superstore Gallery Presents: Queer Space, where a collective show of artifacts and ephemera from personal and national archives will be on view tracking ‘a brief history of queer nightlife’. 7 till 10pm. DSS have planned a series of events and parties around these themes, with talks and workshops over the next few months.

Care in the community, that’s what it’s all about, over at The Queen Adelaide. They keep it local with off beat and impromptu parties! Take the Sweet ‘n’ Sassy 16 Party, where your host Emily Rose England celebrates a birthday in their basement space. Local DJs and friendly faces, 10pm – 3am on Friday 2nd June.

Debbie – Female fronted pop rock & disco is back on Saturday 3rd at The Eagle, and they’re dedicating a night to ‘The Goddess Beyoncé’ who’s about to give birth we hear. A riotous night of all the songs you love with DJs Sina Sparrow and Xander Bernhard. 9pm until 3am

This weekend is festival time and on Sunday 4th June the Mighty Hoopla pop fest is taking place in Victoria Park, East London. Sink The Pink & Guilty Pleasures take over the park. The main stage is awash with superstar names, including headliners Years & Years. There’s so much going on with The Glory having a tent, there’s all the things you’d expect… food stalls, cabaret shows, voguing sessions, disco tents, DJ’s. oooh the list goes on and on! Starting at 12 midday and ending at 11pm. Go to mighthoopla.com.

Okay Man Up! The only drag king competition is building up to its sensational seasonal run every Wednesday as I mentioned last week. It’s at The Glory, hosted by the queen of drag kings Adam All and the king of drag queens Jonny Woo. Show time 8pm!

And while we’re here, Sink The Pink – Children of the Revolution at the Troxy on Saturday June 10th has a party planned that is like no other! I’ve got a cameo role in one of the routines!!!! Ha ha ha… just thought I’d throw that in. I’m super excited though… 9pm till 4am. If you haven’t planned your look yet, get on it. If you don’t you’ll feel left out!

