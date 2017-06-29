Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Sometimes, you’ve just got to switch things up. Work a new look, change your hair, go somewhere different, make new friends or try something wild!

Film nights certainly aren’t new, but at The Lobotomy room and Fontaine’s, 176 Stoke Newington Road, they like to push the boat out with their novel selections. This month, they present The Wild, Wild World of Jayne Mansfield on Thursday 29th June. Screening 8pm for 8:30pm. Then on Friday 30th June, it’s their cult night – the Lobotomy Room Dance Party where anything goes with a swing. Rock ‘n’ roll sleaze in the Bamboo basement Lounge ‘til 1am. Free to get in!

It’s divine and decadent! A Man To Pet’s Divine Boys on 30th June at Dalston Superstore is where you can sip on a cocktail (mine’s a lager top), and admire the talents in real life of A Man To Pet on the DSS bar and more than a few divine boys for your delectation. L’Argy, Manos K, Nine Bob, Pet Piss and Will Cozforg will be on rotation. 9pm – 3am. Then, if like me you’re a super fan of A Man To Pet, catch up with her on Sunday 2nd July for a sexy Summer Brunch special at Dalston Superstore, 12 midday – 4pm.

Here’s something a bit different – Art Night 2017 on Saturday 1st July is a free contemporary art fest, comprising over 10 artists engaging in 70 free art happenings around East London from 6pm until 4am. For example, art lovers, go and see Jake & Dinos Chapman at Dennis Severs’ House in Folgate Street. Or pop by the Village Underground in Shoreditch to witness artist Carsten Nicolai team up with Boiler Room for a sonic installation! Go to artnight.london.com to map your night and find out more deets!

Advertisement

Back for more, Handsome present The Carry Nation all the way from NYC on Saturday 1st July, plus resident DJs Dave Kendrick, Tafkanik and Martyn Fitzgerald at East Bloc at 217 City Road. From 11pm ‘til 6am it’s a dance party that never ends!

An amazing free party event From ACE to BEAT on Sunday 2nd July at the Ace Hotel with Beat Zine is where to find 3 parties under one roof from 3pm onwards! Starting off on the roof of the Ace Hotel, then from 7pm the Miranda basement bar comes up with DJs and live PAs from Raye. Then in restaurant Hoi Polloi catch, Jessie Ware and Jonny Woo DJing from 10pm. You have to sign up for tickets at thebeatjuice.com.

Princess Julia LOVES. Yes I’m back on Sunday 2nd at The Glory for a lovely casual get together this weekend until 11pm. Come and join me and a special guest at my regular soiree.

Looking forward and pens at the ready for Quiz Me Maybe ~ Wednesday July 5 ~ God Mess America at the Dalston Superstore from 7pm. Join ShayShay and Just May celebrating everything messy, but mainly America, with a quiz where you can win actual stuff i.e. a bar tab, bottle of something or some nicnaks from the local £1 shop!!!!! Very entertaining!

