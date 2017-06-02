Brighton Pride preparations have officially BEGUN

Get ready for the biggest Pride event in the UK

Brighton Pride is pretty unique. For a lot of other Pride festivals, it’s just a park or a small bit of town that’s used for the celebrations, with a couple of rainbow flags and a Kim & Aggie tribute act. But with Brighton, it is by no means exaggerating to say that Pride PANDEMONIUM sweeps up the whole city, with tourists flooding in from all over the world to experience the truly liberating atmosphere. Really, is there anything better than thousands of gays on a sunny beach? Exactly.

This year, the theme is Summer of Love, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England. We’re all due a summer of love aren’t we. A millennial summer of love. 2017 could be the year.

Their Pride festival always boasts a line-up that rivals most music festivals. This year on Saturday 5th August, they’ve got pop titans Pet Shop Boys headlining, recently awarded this year’s NME Godlike Genius Award and a QX Platinum Douche Award. Below them, heirs to the pop crown Years & Years will be doing a Pride exclusive show, as well as X Factor’s Louisa Johnson and bright electro upstarts M.O, KStewart, Becky Hill, and Fickle Friends!

Away from the main stage, you’ll find a whole host of other thrills to tickle your fancy in the vast Preston Park, from hairy shenanigans in the Bear tent, killer DJs in the Wild Fruit and Urban World dance tents, to high campery on the Legends cabaret stage. Whatever it is you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it at the Pride Festival.

Even outside of the main festival, there’s so much going on. The Pride Parade marches through the town and along the seafront early on the Saturday, with hundreds of diverse groups taking part. The Old Steine and Victoria Gardens will also be transformed into a decedent pleasure garden, with a massive range of live music, performances, and line dancing (!) to immerse yourself in. Plus, over the weekend, two of London’s favourite club nights, Sink the Punk and BRÜT, take over the gardens for some homo-hedonism on tour!

With so much happening over the weekend, Brighton really is the Pride to end all Pride. Festival tickets are already on their second release at £25 and will go up close to the time. Additional tickets to the Pleasure Garden after-parties in the Pride Pleasure Gardens are also on sale as well.

To grab tickets or for more information on, visit brighton-pride.org

